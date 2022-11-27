Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
