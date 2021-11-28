This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha tomorrow. The …
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Kenosha people should be prepared fo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in Kenosha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to t…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Wednesd…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Today's fo…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degre…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear. Low 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Monday, wit…