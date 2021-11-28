 Skip to main content
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

