Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.