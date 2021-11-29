 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

