Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Showers early with clearing later at night as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low around 25F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

