Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Scat…
This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperature…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, K…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. E…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Wednesda…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clou…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It loo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. …
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…