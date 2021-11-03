Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.