Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

