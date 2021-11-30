Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
