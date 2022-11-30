Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 18F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.