Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

