For the drive home in Kenosha: Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Kenosha, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
