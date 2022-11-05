Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 44F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
More wind, but still warm and dry Thursday. With a cold front beginning to push into the area, showers and storms are coming back and temperatures are going down for Friday. Here's the latest.
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Sunny, breezy, and unseasonably warm today. Clouds and wind will increase for Thursday. Find out when rain will return and when we'll cool down in our updated forecast.
Get ready for a very nice afternoon across southern Wisconsin with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Some will get even warmer on Wednesday! Here's your full forecast.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Scat…
The warming trend continues today with temps climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warm up continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Overcast. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha a…