Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 44F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest.