This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
