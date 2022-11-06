 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert