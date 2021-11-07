 Skip to main content
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

