Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

