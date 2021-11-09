This evening in Kenosha: Generally fair. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
