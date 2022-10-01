 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

