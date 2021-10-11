 Skip to main content
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

