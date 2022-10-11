For the drive home in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 8am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Some rain around Wednesday, but more activity expected Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weather update.
Chilly start, but above normal temperatures this afternoon. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with showers coming back. Find out how warm we'll get and when the best chance of rain is here.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
Normal temperatures for early October Monday. It's back to above normal temperatures Tuesday though. Find out how much we'll warm up and when rain will return in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
A very nice afternoon expected today! Tuesday night looks dry as well, but rain will make a comeback for Wednesday. See when showers will start and who has the best chance in our latest forecast.
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…