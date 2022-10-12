For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 8am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
Chilly start, but above normal temperatures this afternoon. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with showers coming back. Find out how warm we'll get and when the best chance of rain is here.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph…
Some rain around Wednesday, but more activity expected Thursday with our next cold front. Find out when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weather update.