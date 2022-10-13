This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 8am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
Chilly start, but above normal temperatures this afternoon. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with showers coming back. Find out how warm we'll get and when the best chance of rain is here.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
A strong cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area today. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get in our latest forecast.
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…