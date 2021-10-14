Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
