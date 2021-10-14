 Skip to main content
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

