Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.