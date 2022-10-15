 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

