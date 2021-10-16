For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep …
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Ther…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 d…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…