Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Monday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from MON 4:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
Friday won't be colder than Thursday, but it won't be any warmer with a weak cold front bringing scattered showers back to the area. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Chilly start, but above normal temperatures this afternoon. The warming trend will continue Tuesday with showers coming back. Find out how warm we'll get and when the best chance of rain is here.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…