This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain just in southern Wisconsin during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.
With two cold fronts working over the area Wednesday and Wednesday night, expect more rain, wind, and falling temperatures. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get in our latest forecast.
Friday won't be colder than Thursday, but it won't be any warmer with a weak cold front bringing scattered showers back to the area. Another cold front on Sunday! Here's your full weekend forecast.
Temperatures will be well below normal Thursday and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Showers will still be around today and again for Friday. Track the temps and rain in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect periods o…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today…