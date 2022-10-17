Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.