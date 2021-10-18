For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
