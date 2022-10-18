Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
