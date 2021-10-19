 Skip to main content
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

