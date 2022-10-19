 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert