Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

