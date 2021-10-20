This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
