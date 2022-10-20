 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

