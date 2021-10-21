 Skip to main content
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

