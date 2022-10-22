This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
