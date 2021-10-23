 Skip to main content
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from SUN 6:00 PM CDT until MON 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

