 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert