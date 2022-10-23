Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.