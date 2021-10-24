Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.