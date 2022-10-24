 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

