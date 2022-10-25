This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
