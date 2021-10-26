This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
