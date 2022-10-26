 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

