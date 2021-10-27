Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.