Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

