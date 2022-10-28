 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

