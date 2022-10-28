Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
The warming trend continues today with temps climbing above normal for this time of year. Will the warm up continue for Saturday and Sunday? Will rain stay away? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Temperatures right where they should be for late October today. Warming up for Friday. Find out how much temps will rise and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a ha…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, the forecast is s…
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Gusty winds will return as well and they'll be sticking around in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha …
Not only will today be remarkably cold and windy, we'll be dealing with a rain/snow mix as well. Track the rain and snow and see how cold it will get Monday night in our updated forecast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degre…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. You may want t…
This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast…