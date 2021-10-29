This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
