Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.