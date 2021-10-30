Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.